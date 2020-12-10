Rape case against Shepherd Bushiri’s head of security postponed to January

Clifford Resondt is the head of security for Bushiri. He allegedly raped his wife’s niece.

JOHANNESBURG - A couple linked to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday was granted bail on charges of corruption in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

The couple is accused of bribing the parents of a child who was allegedly raped by the husband, Clifford Resondt, in 2018.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that R500,000 was transferred from the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries account to the account belonging to the wife, Rosey Resondt.

The same amount then reflected on the home loan account belonging to the child’s parents.

“Subsequently, an amount of R500,000 was paid to the complaint to drop the charges and the charges were dropped. The money came from Shepherd Bushiri Ministries. The matter has been postponed to 25 January 2021 for further investigation,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

