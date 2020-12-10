By-election results show South Africans voting on political issues - analyst

The ANC has continued to do well across the country’s municipalities, retaining 12 wards and winning five new ones in Wednesday’s by-elections.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are voting less on issues affecting local government and more on political issues at play in the country.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga on Thursday said that this week’s by-election results were a testament to that.

The African National Congress (ANC) has continued to do well across the country’s municipalities, retaining 12 wards and winning five new ones in Wednesday’s by-elections.

However, the party lost one ward while the Democratic Alliance (DA) lost two and retained six.

Twenty-four wards across 17 municipalities were contested with 77 candidates representing 14 political parties and 18 independent candidates. Only 28% of the 171,000 eligible voters cast their ballots.

In November, the governing party clinched 70 wards out of the 95 being contested while the DA lost 9 wards. This was in spite of the ongoing and well-publicised internal battles in the ANC.

Mathekga said that if voting was issue-based, the ANC would not continue doing well at the polls.

"My sense is that our local government, as I’ve argued before, it’s becoming so much politicised [and] so overcharged that it’s becoming less about the issues," Mathekga said.

"It’s almost like local government is a stage and platform for national leadership related issues. Why would the DA, which is not doing badly where it’s performing, not be doing so well?"

