Anele Ngcongca remembered as a gentle giant and mentor

JOHANNESBURG - The late Anele Ngcongca on Thursday was remembered as a gentle giant who was respectful and always had time to mentor younger players.

The former Bafana Bafana defender’s funeral took place in Gugulethu, Cape Town, following his death in November in a car accident on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini.

During his career, Ngcongca played for French side Troyes AC, while also earning 50 caps for the South African national football team.

Along with his former teammates and coaches, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa was in attendance and paid this tribute to him.

“The role Anele played in maintaining wonderful family bonds must forever be cherished and be applauded. I can only imagine what the family is currently going through, I am certain that the grief that uMama is going through is overwhelming,” Mthethwa said.

”As an active and creative nation, we’re indebted to the family and most importantly the mother of Anele for bringing to earth this wonderful soul and for ensuring that he remains focused to his career until his last day on earth. Anele’s void will forever be felt by all of us,” he added.

