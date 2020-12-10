Ace Magashule's former bodyguard found guilty of stealing Pierneef painting

Ricardo Mettler stole the Pierneef from the former premier's Bloemfontein offices.

CAPE TOWN - Ace Magashule's former bodyguard has been found guilty of stealing a valuable painting.



Ricardo Mettler was convicted in the Free State High Court of theft several years back.

He stole the Pierneef from the former premier's Bloemfontein offices.

It was removed from a safe.

Netwerk24 is reporting that he was also been found guilty of money laundering for offering the piece of art to a businessman as a guarantee on a loan.

