2 people arrested for 2019 murder of Stellenbosch farmer

Detectives have made a breakthrough after tracking down the suspects at houses in Bellville south, Wynberg and Milnerton early on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested for the murder of a Stellenbosch farmer.

A third suspect, a woman, managed to evade arrest and is on the run.

Stefan Smit was killed over a year ago at his wine estate.

