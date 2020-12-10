2 people arrested for 2019 murder of Stellenbosch farmer
Detectives have made a breakthrough after tracking down the suspects at houses in Bellville south, Wynberg and Milnerton early on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested for the murder of a Stellenbosch farmer.
A third suspect, a woman, managed to evade arrest and is on the run.
Stefan Smit was killed over a year ago at his wine estate.