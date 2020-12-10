20°C / 22°C
2 people arrested for 2019 murder of Stellenbosch farmer

Detectives have made a breakthrough after tracking down the suspects at houses in Bellville south, Wynberg and Milnerton early on Thursday morning.

Stefan Smit. Picture: Facebook.com
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been arrested for the murder of a Stellenbosch farmer.

Detectives have made a breakthrough after tracking down the suspects at houses in Bellville south, Wynberg and Milnerton early on Thursday morning.

A third suspect, a woman, managed to evade arrest and is on the run.

Stefan Smit was killed over a year ago at his wine estate.

