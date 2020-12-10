16 people injured in North Riding taxi accident

When paramedics arrived on the scene earlier on Thursday morning, they found the taxi lying on its side on Northumberland Avenue.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen people have been injured in a taxi accident in North Riding, in Randburg.

When paramedics arrived on the scene earlier on Thursday morning, they found the taxi lying on its side on Northumberland Avenue.

The patients were taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Upon further assessment, patients were found lying down or sitting on the sidewalk. The patients were assessed and it was found that they sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” ER24 said in a statement.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the accident.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.