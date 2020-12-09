Zondo: Ex-Eskom CEO Molefe still expected to testify before commission

And he hopes he will give his version on the currently overwhelming perspective that shows how the state-owned enterprise was biased against the Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) and for Tegeta.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday said former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was still expected to testify at the state capture commission.

He said this at the conclusion of former board chair Ben Ngubane's testimony on Tuesday.

Ben Ngubane: There are very few black people with Brian Molefe's capabilities

“I think you said Mr Brian Molefe adopted a hard attitude with OCM because they were taking the cream and giving it overseas and giving you all the rubbish. I said Mr Seleka will say they might not have been hard on Tegeta.”

Zondo said it looked like there were people outside Eskom who were manipulating the power utility for their benefit and it was important to hear all sides.

“Mr Brian Molefe is still going to come and put his side of the story and his perspective, maybe that will change when he has done that. But at this stage, the picture seems to be that when OCM was there, Eskom through Mr Brian Molefe, didn’t even want to negotiate but when it was Tegeta, they were prepared to negotiate. Not just negotiate but agree to a significant reduction of the penalties.”

So far, emails from a person called businessman who was allegedly Salim Essa and evidence about him show that he was one of the people who made decisions for both the board and the executive.

