WC govt disappointed in court move to appoint new judges in land invasions case

The matter was brought before court by the SAHRC and the EFF against the City of Cape Town regarding the use of counter-spoliation by landowners as a means to repel land invasions.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government said that it was disappointed that the Western Cape High Court had decided to appoint three new judges for a new hearing to commence from the beginning in respect of part B in an illegal land occupation court case.

The matter was brought before court by the SAHRC and the EFF against the City of Cape Town regarding the use of counter-spoliation by landowners as a means to repel land invasions.

Provincial Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said that the decision followed an initial communication from Judge President John Hlophe's office that only a third judge would be appointed to breach the deadlock between the two presiding judges and that another 5-day hearing would not be required.

The first hearing of this matter, which concluded at the end of November after four days of arguments by the various counsel, was followed by the two judges advising that they couldn't reach an agreement on the terms of the judgment.

Provincial Human Settlementments MEC Tertius Simmers: "The legal basis for the decision isn't immediately apparent to us and our proposal that the third judge should rather now be added to this matter in a manner akin to what applies to deadlocks in civil or criminal appeals where two judges are routinely allocated, is a more practical, reasonable and legally compliant solution."

In recent months, there have been numerous land invasions across Cape Town, which saw law enforcement taking action.

The Western Cape High Court ruled that evictions could not be carried out while the state of disaster was still in place unless a court order was issued.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.