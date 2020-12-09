Unnecessary attacks must stop - ANC NEC reaffirms support for Zondo inquiry

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his closing address following a three-day NEC meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) has reaffirmed its support for the state capture inquiry as well as efforts by its deputy secretary Jessie Duarte to tackle outstanding apartheid-era crimes.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his closing address on Tuesday following a three-day NEC meeting.

In it, he expressed appreciation for the work being done by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the commission.

Attacks on the inquiry, which is investigating allegations of fraud and corruption in the public sector and state institutions have intensified over the months with Zondo bearing the brunt.

Some ANC structures, including the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association, have even demonstrated against him over actions taken against former President Jacob Zuma.

But Ramaphosa said this must stop: “And to refrain from unnecessary attacks on the deputy chief justice and the work that he has been asked to do by the South African nation.”

He also said the NEC had noted the work being done to deal with outstanding matters stemming from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Duarte will be working with the human rights foundation in a bid to bring closure to victims of apartheid.

Ramaphosa said apartheid-era investigations, prosecutions and reparations needed urgent attention.

“In pursuance of transitional justice and to give closure to families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.”

