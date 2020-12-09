There's a high risk of load shedding from now until Sept 2021 - Eskom

Exactly a year ago, the power utility implemented stage 6 load shedding sighting capacity issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is reminding South Africans that there's a high probability of load shedding between now and September next year.

Eskom has been deliberately cutting electricity to many communities across the country in an effort to ease pressure on the already constrained grid.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said while maintenance was under way at power stations, the risk of rotational power cuts was high.

“There remains a high risk of load shedding during this period going all the way to around September 2021 when we will start seeing big improvements in the system.”

