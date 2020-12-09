Steenhuisen: ANC’s handling of Magashule a slap in the face for SA

He's reacted after the governing party failed to suspend Ace Magashule following its national executive meeting this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC)'s handling of its corruption-accused secretary general is a slap in the face of South Africans and shows the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa was weak.

Steenhuisen called it a spineless move, saying Ramaphosa's promises to eradicate corruption are empty because Magashule has not stepped aside and has not been suspended either.

Following the final NEC meeting for the year, Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that Magashule would be appearing before the party's integrity commission on Saturday.

But the DA leader said the commission was like a de-facto court, which was sympathetic to party members.

He also said the structure had no powers to actually do anything about Magashule said: “We also know that the ANC’s integrity commission is completely and utterly toothless and merely function as a veil for justice for those the president and his party are too scared to have charged and jailed in the court of law.”

