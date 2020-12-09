20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

'She lived' - SA mourns G65's passing after contracting COVID-19

Fans on social media have hailed her for her bravery and pursuing her dreams at her age.

Olpha "G65" Selepe. Picture: Olpha Selepe.
Olpha "G65" Selepe. Picture: Olpha Selepe.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are again mourning a star after the shocking news of the passing of Olpha "G65" Selepe on Wednesday.

Selepe, who hailed from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, became an instant internet sensation after the pensioner recorded a quirky song titled Obani Lababantu, which was released in November.

Her family said she died in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Durban where she had been self-isolating under the watch of family; she was diagnosed for COVID-19 on Monday.

"A leader throughout her life, the 65-year-old retired teacher had an illustrious career as a primary school principal, later heading up Northdale TVET college in Pietermaritzburg. She also did a teaching stint abroad in the UK.
In 2018, she completed her master's degree at the age of 63 and, at the time of her death, was pursuing a doctoral degree," a statement read.

In an interview with Eyewitness News last month, Selepe explained the meaning behind her song: “I had to pose that question saying ‘who are those people’? Who are these people? Obani lababantu? And I answered it same time, saying ‘you’re forgetting that you’re one of them’. Then I said obani lababantu. Listen, here are these people, that’s why I said ‘it’s you, it’s me, it’s them, it’s us. So, I wouldn’t be here if I focused on other people.

“Get out of those cocoons and face the world with your talents. Forget about people and what they might say," she added.

WATCH: Gee Six Five - Obani lababantu

Selepe leaves behind three children, grandchildren, her sister, nieces and nephews.

Fans on social media have hailed her for her bravery and pursuing her dreams at her age.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA