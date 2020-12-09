'She lived' - SA mourns G65's passing after contracting COVID-19

Fans on social media have hailed her for her bravery and pursuing her dreams at her age.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are again mourning a star after the shocking news of the passing of Olpha "G65" Selepe on Wednesday.

Selepe, who hailed from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, became an instant internet sensation after the pensioner recorded a quirky song titled Obani Lababantu, which was released in November.

Her family said she died in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Durban where she had been self-isolating under the watch of family; she was diagnosed for COVID-19 on Monday.

"A leader throughout her life, the 65-year-old retired teacher had an illustrious career as a primary school principal, later heading up Northdale TVET college in Pietermaritzburg. She also did a teaching stint abroad in the UK.

In 2018, she completed her master's degree at the age of 63 and, at the time of her death, was pursuing a doctoral degree," a statement read.

In an interview with Eyewitness News last month, Selepe explained the meaning behind her song: “I had to pose that question saying ‘who are those people’? Who are these people? Obani lababantu? And I answered it same time, saying ‘you’re forgetting that you’re one of them’. Then I said obani lababantu. Listen, here are these people, that’s why I said ‘it’s you, it’s me, it’s them, it’s us. So, I wouldn’t be here if I focused on other people.

“Get out of those cocoons and face the world with your talents. Forget about people and what they might say," she added.

WATCH: Gee Six Five - Obani lababantu

Selepe leaves behind three children, grandchildren, her sister, nieces and nephews.

Fans on social media have hailed her for her bravery and pursuing her dreams at her age.

Your Aunt was a gift to all of South Africa. She came at a time when most of us were despondent because of how unfair this year to everyone. She became a light and promise to many that dreams can be achieved at whatever age.



Condolences to the family. https://t.co/Y9Rjv7O9rw Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 9, 2020

God literally let her do what she was passionate about before taking her from us, she taught us that anyones dreams are valid at any age. Thank you for your final gift to us #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/2OVEsCR0QA Malwande udumo_Nxumalo (@Malwande_udumo) December 9, 2020

#RIPGeeSixFive.. She made her mark in the world. Obani lababantu was a gift to us.. She wanted to show us that you can achieve anything regardless of age or anything. Oh Gogo your song made us so happy. May your spirit rest in peace. Qhawekazi. pic.twitter.com/PDCbhIQTI3 BellaBillionaire (@Bellabiyanca) December 9, 2020

Death be not proud. This is a shocking and painful development.



He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm 147:3



My deepest condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues. I will keep you in my prayers. #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/gSBDmRrNAZ Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 9, 2020

Yooooo so sad you found a place in my heart with your humor, now you gone you went out with a bang #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/bxisArebz3 #IshouldComeFirstInSA (@Bhelekazi_13) December 9, 2020

Yoooh Im so hurt, I dont know what to say. Rest in perfect peace mom.

Yooooooh Mara. You have played your part#RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/DlGbeOkZ7u Gee65 son (@Cebisa_Mhayise) December 9, 2020

You made us laugh, smile & filled our hearts with hope during this difficult year. May your soul rest in peace Gee Six Five #RIPGeeSixFive pic.twitter.com/vYjmvC20hJ Katlego Maseng (@KatlegoMaseng1) December 9, 2020

