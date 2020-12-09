SANBS studies antibodies of 48 participants who’ve recovered from COVID-19

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) study is gauging the safety and efficacy of using antibodies harvested from people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who've become infected.

CAPE TOWN - Forty-eight participants have so far been enrolled in a local convalescent blood plasma trial.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) study is gauging the safety and efficacy of using antibodies harvested from people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to treat those who've become infected.

One leg of the study is focused on collecting the antibodies, found in blood plasma, through a process called apheresis.

SANBS Translational Research Unit Head Dr Karin van den Berg said: “We collect the blood using a machine that separates the blood into its constituents and then we keep the plasma and give the donors back their red blood cells and their platelets…”

Van den Berg said the antibody levels in plasma donations were then tested before being transfused to COVID-19 patients.

“Not everybody has the same level of antibodies and obviously we want to give the patient the strongest antibodies possible, so we test them and those that have really strong antibodies, those products we use for patients in the clinical trial part of the research.”

Target enrollment for the trial is 600 participants, 300 in each of the study's two arms.

Enrolment is estimated to continue until August next year, but experts believe the process will be completed by then.

The trial is rolled out at four sites in the country including Mitchells Plain Hospital, Bloemfontein’s Universitas Hospital and Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.