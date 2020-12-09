SAA a step closer to resuming flights as DPE appoints interim board

The ailing airline has been working to implement its business rescue plan.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has taken another step towards returning to the skies.

The Public Enterprises Department has appointed six non-executive directors for an interim board.

The Cabinet had been calling on the department to finalise board appointments.

While Cabinet has appreciated the progress made, unions have accused the department and administrators of failing to prioritise workers' livelihoods.

The department's Richard Mantu said that the new team should be able to get the job done.

The six-member board will be responsible for oversight of state-owned SAA once its administrators receive the funding needed for a restructuring plan.

SAA has not made a profit in almost a decade and its administrators suspended all operations in late September.

