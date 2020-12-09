SA registers 4,011 new COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, 4,011 new infections were picked up; these take the known number of cases since the start of the outbreak to almost 821,889.

JOHANNESBURG – One hundred and eighty-three more people have died across South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 22,432.

Gauteng accounts for the lion’s share of infections with 29%, followed by the Western Cape with 17% of the cases.

On the recovery front, over 753,000 people have recuperated so far.

