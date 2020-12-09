Parks Tau sworn in as Gauteng MPL

Tau stepped down from his position at national level after being announced as a new member of the Gauteng Cabinet by Premier David Makhura last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Parks Tau has been sworn in as a member of the Gauteng legislature on Wednesday morning.

Tau stepped down from his position at national level after being announced as a new member of the Gauteng Cabinet by Premier David Makhura last week.

He will take over the economic development portfolio.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province announced earlier this week that Dumisani Dakile had agreed to resign as an MPL in order to make way for Tau.

The Gauteng ANC Youth League has refused to allow one of its members to step down, accusing its mother body of sacrificing the careers of younger members to put the party's elders in powerful positions.

