Magashule already made appointment with ANC integrity commission in Nov

Magashule is set to meet the body made up of the party’s elders on Saturday in the wake of his arrest on criminal charges.

JOHANNESBURG - While President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the African National Congress (ANC) secretary general has agreed to appear before the party’s integrity commission, Eyewitness News understands Ace Magashule confirmed an appointment with the commission last month already.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa confirms Magashule to present himself to ANC integrity commission

Magashule is set to meet the body - made up of the party’s elders on Saturday - in the wake of his arrest on criminal charges.

He’s also been at the centre of fierce debates in the ANC around the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference resolution that members facing serious charges should step aside.

Magashule is facing 21 counts of corruption, fraud, and money laundering.

Both Ramaphosa and Magashule made a commitment to appear before the integrity commission.

It appears Magashule’s legal battle prompted him to seek an audience with the party’s elders a while back.

In letters, which Eyewitness News has seen, the commission tried to schedule a meeting on 28 November but Magashule said he was otherwise engaged.

ALSO READ: ‘No one will be left’ – ANC NEC battles with ‘step aside’ resolution

Eventually, they settled on this coming weekend.

UKZN political analyst Lukhona Mnguni said Magashule had managed to buy himself some time.

“And by the mere fact of that pronouncement (of appearing before the commission) seemingly paralyses the NEC from carrying out its duties.”

Mnguni said this was happening in spite of the ANC’s constitution, which allows for a temporary suspension of Magashule.

The analyst said by preempting his own party, the secretary general has also set the tone for the agenda instead of having it dictated to him.

Magashule will plead his case on Saturday.



_

_

WATCH: Ramaphosa: Magashule to present himself to ANC integrity commission

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.