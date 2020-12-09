Hawks arrest 4 people implicated in R3.2m tender fraud in eThekwini Municipality

The suspects, including an official of eThekwini Municipality and the deputy head of supply chain and as well as his wife, were handcuffed in Durban on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested four suspects implicated in a solid waste tender amounting to R3.2 million in the eThekwini Municipality.

The suspects, including an official of eThekwini Municipality and the deputy head of supply chain and as well as his wife, were handcuffed in Durban on Wednesday morning.

It's understood that the supply chain manager approved the fraudulent tender for a director of a catering and events company.

The Hawks said that the suspects would appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court later today on charges of fraud and corruption.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.