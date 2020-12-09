Govt’s COVID-19 relief funds could have been better used, says AG Maluleke

The new Auditor-General delivered the second COVID-19 relief funds audit. This after her predecessor, the late Kimi Makwetu, flagged the irregular procurement of contracts and corruption from the relief fund.

JOHANNESBURG - Auditor-General (AG) Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday said government could have reached more people if the funds made available for the COVID-19 pandemic were better controlled in government.

The new AG delivered the second COVID-19 relief funds audit. This after her predecessor, the late Kimi Makwetu, flagged the irregular procurement of contracts and corruption from the relief fund.

Maluleka said that work had been done to better the system, but she said that the funds could have been better used.

“It doesn’t mean that 8,000 tanks were not delivered, they were delivered at a time of crisis when they were needed the most. But if our processes were better, we could have gotten much more out of this major effort,” Maluleka said.

WATCH: ‘Not all PPE procurement processes fair’ – New AG Tsakani Maluleke delivers audit report

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.