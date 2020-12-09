Gee Six Five was the 'epitome of excellence', says mayor of her hometown

Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba has conveyed his condolences to her family, adding that Newcastle has lost one of its finest.

JOHANNESBURG - The mayor of Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal where internet sensation Olpha "Gee Six Five" Selepe hailed from has honoured the late star and academic as a "cut above the rest".

Selepe died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just two days after officially being diagnosed with COVID-19.

She became famous after releasing her hit song titled Obani Lababantu in November.

Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba has conveyed his condolences to her family, adding that Newcastle has lost one of its finest.

Selepe was also pursuing her doctoral degree at the time of her passing.

“uMama u-Selepe was indeed a cut above the rest and has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she was indeed the epitome of excellence. Through her music and academic background, she has taught us that we are capable of defying the odds, challenging the status quo and breaking all boundaries. It is very evident that Mrs Selepe’s illustrious musical career was yet to reach new heights and blossom. The community of Newcastle and the music fraternity has been robbed of a songbird, who will be remembered in years to come", Mahlaba said.

“Gee Six Five has proven to us all that it is never too early or too late to start anything worthwhile in life. Those who knew her will tell you that she always beamed in excitement whenever she passionately articulated her love for academia and music.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.