FS ANC group criticises NEC for not taking decisive action against Magashule

JOHANNESBURG - A group of African National Congress (ANC) members in the Free State on Wednesday described the failure of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to take decisive action against Ace Magashule as spitting on the graves of those who fought for freedom.

The group released a statement following the ANC’s last NEC meeting for the year in which President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the governing party was drawing a line in the sand between the organisation and corruption.

However, instead of announcing the much-anticipated suspension or “stepping aside” of the ANC’s secretary-general, Ramaphosa said that he would be headed to the integrity commission this weekend.

Magashule is facing 21 counts of corruption, fraud, and money laundering over the asbestos project during his tenure as Free State premier.

The grouping said that the NEC was paralysed and held the movement hostage. They said that members should not be held hostage by people who detest morality.

They further claimed that recent arguments over stepping aside were an indication that the ANC had lost its way.

“We are really not going anywhere because we cannot be sending mixed messages,” said one of the members, Kgomotso Tsitsi.

Tsitsi also criticised Ramaphosa, saying that he had flip-flopped from his previous stance on members facing corruption allegations.

“He was very clear that the line has been drawn in the sand [regarding corruption], an unequivocal message which he was sending to people,” he said.



He said that the ANC did not flinch when removing two former presidents or calling on those involved in the VBS Mutual Bank saga to step aside.

Tsitsi said that favour should not be shown to the secretary-general.

