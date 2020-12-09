Family not looking forward to first Christmas without Nathaniel Julies

Julies was killed in August, just meters from his home in Eldorado Park.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Nathaniel Julies said they were dreading their first Christmas without their son.

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Cayleen Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo have been implicated and charged with his murder.

His mother said the void he has left is felt deeply: “His life has just been taken away and it’s going to be a Christmas without him. His siblings are struggling emotionally, they are struggling at school, they can’t focus.”

She said the 16-year-old loved Christmas: “He loved to dance, loved his biscuits and he liked to swim, liked to smile and make jokes.”

She said she hoped her son’s case would be ready for trial in the High Court soon.

