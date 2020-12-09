Ex-Eskom board member thought Zuma wanted execs suspended, Zondo Inquiry told

Former Eskom board member Zethembe Khoza on Wednesday told the state capture commission that former board chair Zola Tsotsi only mentioned that the instructions came from Zuma, but never said they originated from Dudu Myeni.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board member Zethembe Khoza on Wednesday said that he supported the suspension of executives at the utility because he believed the instructions came from then-President Jacob Zuma.

Khoza told the state capture commission of inquiry that former board chairperson Zola Tsotsi only mentioned that the instructions came from Zuma, but he never said they originated from Dudu Myeni, the former chairperson of South African Airways (SAA).

Tsotsi and consultant Nicholas Linell said they were invited by Myeni to Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal and that she chaired the meeting and spoke most of the time.

But Khoza said he did not know.

“The chairperson at the time, Mr Tsotsi, did not mention where the information came from because if it was known it was from Dudu Myeni – who was not working for Eskom – the debate was going to be pretty different,” Khoza said.

“However, it came across as information he believed himself was from the shareholder and president.”

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.