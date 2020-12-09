EWN Weather Watch: Hot and cloudy day for Gauteng, KZN set for rain

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG - A partly cloudy day is forecast for most of the country, with the northern and central parts expected to have warm to hot weather, while the eastern parts of the country set to see scattered showers and thundershowers.

GAUTENG

A partly cloudy and warm day is expected for most of the province, with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. Johannesburg is set for a high of 28°C and afternoon thundershowers while Pretoria will see a high of 30°C and Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 33°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/alSwCVIgYC SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Sunny but cool weather is forecast for the western coastal areas. The eastern and north-eastern areas of the province can expect some thundershowers while the central part of the province can expect a hot, sunny day. Cape Town is set for a cool 21°C, George 23°C, Worcester a sunny 27°C and Beaufort-West a high of 27°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/HKUr3dVt3s SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

A rainy day is forecast for most of the province, with thundershowers expected in the northern parts of the KZN. Durban is set for a cloudy 25°C with some showers. Further east, Richard's Bay will see some rain and a high of 29°C while Newcastle will top the mercury at 31°C and see some thundershowers.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/OsrlPqLkBe SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 9, 2020

