Elderly man accused of killing wife in Marina da Gama home yet to apply for bail

William Carter (71) appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed until 21 December.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly man accused of having killed his wife in Marina da Gama has yet to apply for bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Carter was believed to have stabbed his 66-year-old wife Fran Carter to death at their home in Marina da Gama in October.

At the time, the incident appeared to have been a home invasion as the accused reportedly claimed that he and his wife were attacked by two intruders who'd entered their home.

Police found Carter lying outside the house with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and he was transported to hospital.

The 71-year-old man was apprehended after he was discharged from hospital.

In another matter in Atlantis, 5 men accused of murdering 16-year-old Jordan Moore will be back in court next week.

Moore, his cousin, and a friend were held up in Robinvale back in October.

Two of the boys managed to get away and called for help but when they returned, Moore was found dead.

Braswell Rolse, Preston de Bruin, Edward Sebastian, Damian Voetpad and Fortulino Thompson were supposed to apply for bail today but all cases were postponed as the Atlantis Magistrates Court was closed after a COVID-19 case was detected.

