Duo escapes from Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre

JOHANNESBURG - Two prisoners have escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has identified the first escapee as Thabo Muyambo, a Mozambican national who's serving a life sentence for a string of crimes including rape, robbery and kidnapping.

His accomplice, Johannes Chauke is a Zimbabwean national serving a 20-year sentence for housebreaking offences.

The department said it was working closely with the police to track these criminals down.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “The two are still at large and members of the DCS and SAPS are hot on their heels and they will ensure that the two are brought back behind bars.”

