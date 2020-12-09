DCS launches internal probe after 2 prisoners escape from Kgosi Mampuru prison

The department identified the escapees as Thabo Muyambo, a Mozambican national who was serving a life sentence for a string of crimes including rape, robbery, and kidnapping.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has launched an internal investigation to determine how two dangerous prisoners escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Wednesday.

His accomplice, Johannes Chauke, is a Zimbabwean national serving a 20-year sentence for house-breaking offences.

The department said that it was working to ensure the criminals were brought back behind bars.

“The two are still at large and members of the DCS and South African Police Service (SAPS) are hot on their heels, and they will ensure that the two are brought back behind bars,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

