Court to hear AfriForum urgent bid against rewrite of leaked matric papers

The lobby group is representing four matric pupils from Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria will on Wednesday hear an urgent application by AfriForum challenging the Department of Basic Education (DBE)’s decision for all the country's grade 12s to rewrite two exam papers, which had been leaked.

The lobby group is representing four matric pupils from Pretoria.

WATCH: In a first for SA, matrics to rewrite two leaked exam papers

Last week, Minister Angie Motshekga made the unprecedented announcement that matrics across the country will next week have to sit again for the Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2.

AfriForum said it was heading to court to fight for the rights of matriculants who were being punished for a few hundred who cheated.

ALSO READ: DBE cannot use blanket approach to deal with matric exam leaks - AfriForum

It's demanding that the department reverse its decision of a national rewrite of the two leaked exam papers.

The group's Kallie Kriel said there were other ways to deal with the matter other than using a blanket approach.

“Of course, we agree with the department that the credibility of the exam is important. But you cannot use a blunt instrument by penalising 400,000 students.”

AfriForum is not the only group against the national rewrite, the South African Democratic Teachers Union has indicated it will also be approaching the courts on the matter.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.