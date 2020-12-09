Buffalo City Municipality deputy mayor Zoliswa Matana dies of COVID-19

Zoliswa Matana was admitted to hospital earlier this week due to COVID-19 related complications and died on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) in the Eastern Cape is mourning the passing of its deputy mayor, councillor Zoliswa Matana.

Matana was admitted to hospital earlier this week due to COVID-19 related complications and died on Wednesday.

“We are in serious devastation as the deputy executive mayor was highly active in the implementation of development in the city, more particularly integrated planning as she was responsible for IDP and the performance reporting function. Her astuteness and vigilance will be dearly missed,” said Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati in a statement.

Pakati said the municipality had lost a steadfast and committed community activist whose life story was the testimony of selfless service to others.

“The continuing devastation that is caused by COVID-19 is too huge to fathom and explain,” Pakati said.

He added: “This loss of the deputy executive mayor reaches us at a time where we are starting to witness an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections, a signal of the arrival of the second wave of the coronavirus. This happens just as we thought that the storm with the accompanying grief and sorrow has passed.”

Like the Western Cape, parts of the Eastern Cape have also seen a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

Pakati had made a renewed appeal to residents to adhere to the safety protocols, especially during the festive period.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.