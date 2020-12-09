At least 2 people killed in vehicle collision near Allandale

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic police have warned motorists to avoid the N1 north and south near Allandale in Midrand due to a major collision.

Officials said that two people were killed.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa said that it would take a long while to clear the highway.

"A heavy motor vehicle with two trailers went through the central barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the road is completely blocked off."

