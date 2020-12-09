At least 2 people killed in vehicle collision near Allandale
Traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said that it would take a long while to clear the highway.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic police have warned motorists to avoid the N1 north and south near Allandale in Midrand due to a major collision.
Officials said that two people were killed.
"A heavy motor vehicle with two trailers went through the central barrier. The vehicle caught fire and the road is completely blocked off."