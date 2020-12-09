ANC veteran Ike Moroe urges members to turn to courts to push out Ace Magashule

Ike Moroe said that individual members of the African National Congress (ANC) must act to save the reputation of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran African National Congress (ANC) member Ike Moroe has urged members to turn to the courts in order to push out secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Moroe, one-time advisor to Magashule, was speaking after this week’s national executive committee meeting where the leadership of the governing party decided against pushing for Magashule to step aside but to instead allow him a chance to present his case before its integrity commission.

Magashule is facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges stemming from his time as Free State premier.

He said that when it came to wrong-doers in the ANC, its delegates at the 2017 elective conference made it clear that the job of the NEC was to enforce decisions that had been agreed to.

He said that the indecisiveness displayed by party leaders should concern members.

Moroe said that it would be well within their rights to question the executive committee and if not satisfied, to seek further recourse.

"They should have that right to say that there are protocols and to make sure that those decisions taken are implemented."

Moroe also said that it was not wise for the party’s secretary-general to fight his potential suspension at all costs as it created a worrying impression.

"There's the chances of impunity when people have been conducting corruption in this province and that is the impunity that must be done away with. People can't just do wrong things."

Magashule is set to meet with the ANC’s integrity commission on Saturday, after which officials will process the outcome.

