AfriForum’s matric rewrite court challenge to be heard on Thursday

The organisation is challenging the Department of Basic Education's decision of a national rewrite of two exam papers that were leaked.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum’s matric rewrite court challenge on Wednesday was rolled over to Thursday after the Department of Basic Education (DBE) missed a deadline to file answering affidavits.

AfriForum is challenging the department’s decision of a national rewrite of two exam papers that were leaked.

The organisation’s lawyer, Willie Spies, said that they were also demanding that the DBE provide documents on what informed their unprecedented decision.

"The presiding judge called all parties to court this morning and laid down certain very strict timeframes to make sure that there is compliance," he said.

Meanwhile, the department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that they had experienced a number of delays but would be ready when the matter was heard in court on Thursday.

"Our difficulty was that we were working throughout the night from Monday. It’s been hectic for the department, but we are ready for court tomorrow," Mhlanga said.

