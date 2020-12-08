Zuma, Thales corruption case postponed to Feb 2021

Former President Jacob Zuma and Thales face corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges linked to the arms deal.

DURBAN - The case against former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales has been postponed to 23 February 2021.

The postponement follows an application by Thales to have the racketeering charges against it dropped.

Judge Nompumelelo Radebe of the Pietermaritzburg High Court said the postponement would also accommodate issues including getting clarity on international travel as some witnesses on the matter would need to travel from abroad.

The NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “This was for the resolution of pre-trial issues, namely the judgement on Thales application for review of the racketeering charges as well as the resolution on travel, especially the international travel under the COVID-19 situation.”

