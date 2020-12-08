We stuck to COVID safety rules, Rage organisers say following outbreak

Ballito Rage went ahead recently in spite of growing COVID-19 infection numbers.

CAPE TOWN - Matric Rage organisers maintain they were COVID-19 compliant at Ballito Rage and say they acted fast when they were alerted of potential positive cases.

After the event, staff members and attendees tested positive for the virus.

Many of the students attended one or more of the Ballito Rage events that were hosted in Umhlanga, Ballito and Durban.

JBay Rage has since been cancelled while Joburg Rage has been postponed.

Every year, matrics flock to Rage parties to blow off steam and celebrate the end of school.

This year, ticket sales were considerably down due to fears of contracting the virus.

Rage Festival spokesperson Darren Sandras said the Ballito event normally sells up to 5,000 tickets, but only sold 1,900 this year.

He said they stuck to the rules with no more than 500 students attending the predominantly outdoor gathering on any particular day.

“When we became aware of possible COVID-19 cases, we acted immediately and sent communication to all attendees to let them know that they needed to follow the NICD protocols."

For the moment, the Plett Rage event is still on for the end of January until early February but organisers acknowledge those dates may shift again.

