WC ranked SA’s top-performing province in maths and science – study

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape is the country’s top-performing province in mathematics and science at school level.

This was shown in the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) released on Tuesday.

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) conducts the study every four years with a national sample of grade 5 and 9 pupils.

"For grade 5 learners, the Western Cape was the best performing province in South Africa in both Mathematics and Science. Our province achieved a score of 441 for Mathematics, 67 points above the national average and 31 points above Gauteng in second place," said Education MEC Debbie Schäfer in a statement.

"For Science, the score was 415, which is an incredible 91 points above the national average and 36 points above Gauteng."

