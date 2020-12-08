Two senior SAPS members die of COVID-19

Brigadier Melikaya Ngodi, who was the provincial head of the Operational Command Centre, and Colonel Makaya Marhwanqa, who was a commander, both succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) has lost two senior members after having contracted COVID-19.

Brigadier Melikaya Ngodi, who was the provincial head of the Operational Command Centre, and Colonel Makaya Marhwanqa, who was a commander, both succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

The SAPS said that both officers had more than 30 years of experience within the force, having joined the police in 1985.

The Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, has described the two members as brave and exemplary.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana: "The provincial commissioner and the entire management of the SAPS in the Eastern Cape are very devastated at the sudden departure of the two senior managers. Both of them were assets to the organisation, in particular in the crime prevention environment."

