Some CT matrics determined to attend Plett Rage despite COVID-19 risk

A Cape Town learner said that he had been waiting years to attend a matric rage festival.

CAPE TOWN - The risk of rapidly spreading COVID-19 is unlikely to deter some matrics from attending Plett Rage.

This even after a Ballito Rage Festival in KwaZulu-Natal resulted in nearly 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One 18-year-old Capetonian said that he was determined to attend Plett Rage, despite the pandemic.

The parties are held in four corners of the country and are attended by thousands of school leavers every year.

"Ever since grade 9, I think, my friends and I have all been planning our stay in Plett for the December holiday."

He explained why matrics were risking their health to celebrate, despite the pandemic.

"We haven't really had our matric year. We haven't been able to go out or see friends. To go at the end of the year after writing and rewriting exams, to celebrate with people, what a way to end your high school career."

However, this young man said that they would not be reckless.

"It's quite scary, you know, that could happen to us if we aren't responsible but we have to ensure we wear masks, sanitise, be safe and take precautions... you should know what you're doing."

Plett Rage kicks off at the end of next month.

