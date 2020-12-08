SIU pounces on National Lotteries Commission offices

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorized the SIU to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration at the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is raiding the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

The SIU is working with the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority - following up on allegations that money was misused from 2014.

It’s alleged several grants were not distributed to community based projects but landed in the hands of staff.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they now had a mammoth task to go through stacks of folders, which include several years of transactions.