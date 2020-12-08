SACCA lashes out at dept over finalisation of SAA rescue process

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) has lashed out at the Department of Public Enterprises for calling on unions representing South African Airways (SAA) workers to help finalise the business rescue process.

The association said the department could not use unions as scapegoats and they wouldn't be allowing government to bully employees.

The department claims certain unions are deliberately undermining the process and seem to be in alliance with opposition parties on the matter.

SACCA president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said unions tried to make suggestions on what the business rescue plan should look like from the start, however, the department was not interested in input from the very people who know the ins and outs of SAA.

Nsibanyoni-Mugambi said it was ironic that the department was now blaming the unions for delaying the process.

“Unions are used as scapegoats in order for them to achieve some sort of plan. We obviously want to engage with DPE to try find a solution, but employees cannot be robbed time and time again.”

Without the rescue plan being finalised, unions claim their members have gone eight months without pay.

The department said while it was sympathetic to the plight of SAA workers who've not received salaries, it considered the agreement reached with some unions for three months payment for outstanding salaries to be fair and equitable.

