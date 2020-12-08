20°C / 22°C
Ramaphosa: ANC members must desist from statements that fuel further divisions

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that some in the party had wittingly or unwittingly damaged the party’s attempts to unite.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers virtual briefing following a three-day NEC meeting amid pressure on the party to act against corruption in the party and in government. Picture: Screengrab
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers virtual briefing following a three-day NEC meeting amid pressure on the party to act against corruption in the party and in government. Picture: Screengrab
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on members to desist from making statements that could further fuel divisions in the organisation.

Ramaphosa is delivering the closing address at the ANC’s last national executive committee meeting for the year.

He said that some members had made comments which placed them at odds with the party’s structures.

The ANC has been in the three-day meeting since Sunday, where it dealt with various issues including the country’s economy, the state of the party and its resolution for those facing serious charges to step aside.

On Monday, his political overview was made public, where he conceded that the ANC was struggling with deep divisions, especially amongst its leaders.

Ramaphosa said that some in the party had wittingly or unwittingly damaged the party’s attempts to unite.

"We need to desist as leaders of this great movement, the African National Congress, from public statements that are at variance with the decisions of the structure of the ANC and which are likely to fuel divisions amongst us."

He also decried members who were seen burning ANC flags and T-shirts outside the secretary-general Ace Magashule's court case in Bloemfontein in October.

Ramaphosa called on members to desist from destroying the party's regalia.

"It is not comradely and it is not becoming of any of us to be denigrating this great organisation of John Langalibalele Dube, Nelson Mandela, Albert Luthuli and many other leaders."

