Ramaphosa: ANC members must desist from statements that fuel further divisions

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on members to desist from making statements that could further fuel divisions in the organisation.

Ramaphosa is delivering the closing address at the ANC’s last national executive committee meeting for the year.

He said that some members had made comments which placed them at odds with the party’s structures.

The ANC has been in the three-day meeting since Sunday, where it dealt with various issues including the country’s economy, the state of the party and its resolution for those facing serious charges to step aside.

#ANCNEC Ramaphosa cites some within the party who have made statements which are at odds with decisions taken by structures in the party likely to fuel divisions amongst us TLM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

On Monday, his political overview was made public, where he conceded that the ANC was struggling with deep divisions, especially amongst its leaders.

Ramaphosa said that some in the party had wittingly or unwittingly damaged the party’s attempts to unite.

"We need to desist as leaders of this great movement, the African National Congress, from public statements that are at variance with the decisions of the structure of the ANC and which are likely to fuel divisions amongst us."

#ANCNEC Ramaphosa now on incidents that keep happening in the party - says the NEC is correct to condemn those seen to be burning ANC regalia in Manguang It is unbecoming for us as members to denigrate and desecrate regalia, including sometimes the flag of our organisation TLM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

#ANCNEC Ramaphosa calling on members to desist from participating in acts that are going to denigrate their organisation, calls for them to focus on renewal of the party. TLM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 8, 2020

He also decried members who were seen burning ANC flags and T-shirts outside the secretary-general Ace Magashule's court case in Bloemfontein in October.

Ramaphosa called on members to desist from destroying the party's regalia.

"It is not comradely and it is not becoming of any of us to be denigrating this great organisation of John Langalibalele Dube, Nelson Mandela, Albert Luthuli and many other leaders."

