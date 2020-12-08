Q3 GDP bounce-back means there's hope for the economy - Maluleke

The figures show that gross domestic product grew between July and September by a seasonally adjusted, annualised 66.1%, or by 13.5% on quarter two, when the hard lockdown put the brakes on economic activity.

CAPE TOWN - The economy’s strong bounce-back in the third quarter due to an easing in the coronavirus clampdown shows there is room for hope.

That’s the message from Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.

Maluleke released the third quarter figures for the gross domestic product (GDP) in Pretoria this morning.

READ: SA GDP grew by 13.5% q/q in third quarter of 2020

The figures show that gross domestic product grew between July and September by a seasonally adjusted, annualised 66.1%, or by 13.5% on quarter two, when the hard lockdown put the brakes on economic activity.

Statistician-General Maluleke: “One of the things that it means is that there is hope for the economy coming out of the COVID-19 environment, where everyone was sitting at home."

Maluleke said that all industries had shown growth.

"The strongest contribution came from manufacturing which contributed 16.2 percentage points … while it rose by 210.2%. Trade contributed 14.6 percentage points while it grew by 137%."

Maluleke said that the highest growth was recorded in mining, at 288.3%.

"But its contribution was less than that of manufacturing and trade because the contribution of mining was only 11.8 percentage points."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.