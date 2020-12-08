Q3 GDP bounce-back means there's hope for the economy - Maluleke
The figures show that gross domestic product grew between July and September by a seasonally adjusted, annualised 66.1%, or by 13.5% on quarter two, when the hard lockdown put the brakes on economic activity.
CAPE TOWN - The economy’s strong bounce-back in the third quarter due to an easing in the coronavirus clampdown shows there is room for hope.
That’s the message from Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.
Maluleke released the third quarter figures for the gross domestic product (GDP) in Pretoria this morning.
READ: SA GDP grew by 13.5% q/q in third quarter of 2020
The figures show that gross domestic product grew between July and September by a seasonally adjusted, annualised 66.1%, or by 13.5% on quarter two, when the hard lockdown put the brakes on economic activity.
Statistician-General Maluleke: “One of the things that it means is that there is hope for the economy coming out of the COVID-19 environment, where everyone was sitting at home."
Maluleke said that all industries had shown growth.
"The strongest contribution came from manufacturing which contributed 16.2 percentage points … while it rose by 210.2%. Trade contributed 14.6 percentage points while it grew by 137%."
Maluleke said that the highest growth was recorded in mining, at 288.3%.
"But its contribution was less than that of manufacturing and trade because the contribution of mining was only 11.8 percentage points."