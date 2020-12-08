Assets worth R23m seized from corruption accused staff in KZN premier's office

High ranking officials in the premier’s office who are accused of corruption include chief financial officer Ziphathe Cibane and supply chain manager, Nonhlanhla Hlongwa.

DURBAN - The Assets Forfeiture Unit has seized several immovable properties and vehicles belonging to five staff members in the office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and their four co-accused in a multi-million rand corruption case.

High ranking officials in the premier’s office who are accused of corruption include chief financial officer Ziphathe Cibane and supply chain manager, Nonhlanhla Hlongwa.

The nine accused are alleged to have manipulated a catering tender amounting over R20 million.

Premier Zikalala’s staff members and their co-accused were arrested between July and October this year.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said that assets seized from the accused would be held under curatorship pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

"The Assets Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN has seized property and assets worth about R23 million belonging to the chief financial officer and other staff members of the office of the premier in KwaZulu-Natal."

The accused are out on various amounts of bail.

They are expected back in the Specialised Durban Commercial Crimes Court in April next year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.