NLC commits to cooperate with SIU probe into corruption allegations

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) on Tuesday said that it was committed to fully cooperating with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in a probe into allegations of corruption, nepotism, and maladministration.

On Tuesday morning, the SIU seized documents from the commission’s headquarters in Pretoria. The unit is investigating allegations that grants were siphoned to staff and family.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition is also investigating claims that dodgy NGOs received monies from the NLC.

In November, former Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigned following allegations that his non-profit foundations received R3 million from the commission.

The NLC’s spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela said that the board and management were committed to clean governance.

“The board and management of the NLC wish to once again reiterate its commitment to clean governance as they provide strategic direction to and accountability over the running of the NLC,” Mafela said in a statement.

He added: “The NLC would like to assure stakeholders that the daily operations of the NLC will not be affected by this process, as the organisation continues in the quest to positively impact the lives of all South Africans.”

