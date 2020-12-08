Nathaniel Julies’ family frustrated with delays in murder accused’s bail verdict

Vorster Netshiongolo was back in the Protea Magistrates Court on Tuesday for his bail application.

SOWETO - The family of Nathaniel Julies on Tuesday said that the bail application by the man accused of covering up his murder was a move of desperation.

Vorster Netshiongolo was back in the Protea Magistrates Court for his bail application. He is one of three police officers implicated in the murder of the 16-year-old boy who had Down syndrome.

Julies was shot dead just metres away from his home in Eldorado Park in August. Netshiongolo was expected to find out his fate on Monday.

Tuesday was another disappointing day in court for the Julies family. The magistrate was not ready to give his verdict in the bail application, citing transcription issues.

Speaking outside court, Julies’ grandfather said that this was a mere waste of time.

“Somehow we are very grateful because much progress has been done. We can comment on other cases. It has never taken this short period of time where the case is almost wrapped up,” he said.

“It is just unfortunate that we have to come again here for another postponement for bail.”

He said that he had heard that Netshiongolo was a good man.

“We don’t want to go into his background and character. He might be a good man, but on that day, he was not a good man when Nathaniel was murdered. They killed my grandson like a dog,” he said.

The two other accused in the matter were also in court as the State gave an update on their investigations. The matter was postponed until January.

