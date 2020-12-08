Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg dies of COVID-19 related illness

Lindberg's passion for theatre spurred her to set up the Naledi Theatre Awards.

CAPE TOWN - Founder and CEO of the Naledi Awards, Dawn Lindberg has died

She passed away on Monday night from a coronavirus-related complication.

Naledi's Chris Avant Smith said: “Her passing is a huge blow to the South African theatre industry. Dawn was a legendary anti-apartheid campaigner; she will be missed by all of us at the Naledi’s and the throughout the theatre community.”

Lindberg and her husband Des were also well-known for their children's music albums.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the Founder and CEO of the Naledi Awards #DawnLindberg. A legend of the performing arts in South Africa.



[Photo cred: Des and Dawn Lindberg website] #RIPDawnLindberg pic.twitter.com/Pk5r559GvC South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 8, 2020

Devastatingly sad news to hear about the passing of a true theatre legend. Dawn Lindberg will be sorely missed whenever a curtain rises. Her contribution to the arts was vast and legendary. R.I.P darling friend. pic.twitter.com/mT0I6HLrZs Andre Schwartz (@Andre_Schwartz) December 7, 2020

This land is your land

This land is my land

This land belongs to you and me

Dawn Lindberg fought apartheid through her passion for music! Rest in peace! pingla udit (@pingla_udit) December 8, 2020

Our theatre family are reeling this morning to hear of the passing of one of our matriarchs, Dawn Lindberg . @DesLindberg & family - my heart is with you. Dawn, may you journey on peacefully knowing you lived an exceptional life and left behind a beautiful legacy . pic.twitter.com/gxbFTKRnwR Angela Kilian (@angelakilian) December 8, 2020

