Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg dies of COVID-19 related illness
Lindberg's passion for theatre spurred her to set up the Naledi Theatre Awards.
CAPE TOWN - Founder and CEO of the Naledi Awards, Dawn Lindberg has died
Lindberg's passion for theatre spurred her to set up the Naledi Theatre Awards.
She passed away on Monday night from a coronavirus-related complication.
Naledi's Chris Avant Smith said: “Her passing is a huge blow to the South African theatre industry. Dawn was a legendary anti-apartheid campaigner; she will be missed by all of us at the Naledi’s and the throughout the theatre community.”
Lindberg and her husband Des were also well-known for their children's music albums.
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the Founder and CEO of the Naledi Awards #DawnLindberg. A legend of the performing arts in South Africa.South African Government (@GovernmentZA) December 8, 2020
[Photo cred: Des and Dawn Lindberg website] #RIPDawnLindberg pic.twitter.com/Pk5r559GvC
Such sad news. RIP #DawnLindberg Condolences to Des, Joshua, @ZuraidaJardine and Adam. pic.twitter.com/gBJsIszqjiZita Castanho (@ZitaCastanho) December 8, 2020
Devastatingly sad news to hear about the passing of a true theatre legend. Dawn Lindberg will be sorely missed whenever a curtain rises. Her contribution to the arts was vast and legendary. R.I.P darling friend. pic.twitter.com/mT0I6HLrZsAndre Schwartz (@Andre_Schwartz) December 7, 2020
This land is your landpingla udit (@pingla_udit) December 8, 2020
This land is my land
This land belongs to you and me
Dawn Lindberg fought apartheid through her passion for music! Rest in peace!
Our theatre family are reeling this morning to hear of the passing of one of our matriarchs, Dawn Lindberg . @DesLindberg & family - my heart is with you. Dawn, may you journey on peacefully knowing you lived an exceptional life and left behind a beautiful legacy . pic.twitter.com/gxbFTKRnwRAngela Kilian (@angelakilian) December 8, 2020