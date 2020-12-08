20°C / 22°C
Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg dies of COVID-19 related illness

Lindberg's passion for theatre spurred her to set up the Naledi Theatre Awards.

FILE: Naledi Theatre Awards founder Dawn Lindberg. Picture: desdawn.co.za
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Founder and CEO of the Naledi Awards, Dawn Lindberg has died

Lindberg's passion for theatre spurred her to set up the Naledi Theatre Awards.

She passed away on Monday night from a coronavirus-related complication.

Naledi's Chris Avant Smith said: “Her passing is a huge blow to the South African theatre industry. Dawn was a legendary anti-apartheid campaigner; she will be missed by all of us at the Naledi’s and the throughout the theatre community.”

Lindberg and her husband Des were also well-known for their children's music albums.

