Charl Kinnear's alleged killer isolates after inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Kilian was set to appear at the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday to continue his bail hearing, but the matter has had to be postponed to next Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The criminal case against a man arrested for Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear's murder has hit another snag.

Zane Kilian is in isolation after an inmate was tested for COVID-19.

Kilian was set to appear at the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday to continue his bail hearing, but the matter had to be postponed to next Tuesday.

A week after Kilian’s bail application was postponed when the lead prosecutor handling the case had to self-isolate, the accused now also has gone into isolation.

ALSO READ: Kinnear’s family vows not to give up fight for justice

A fellow inmate is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Kilian has been in custody for more than two months, since his arrest two days after Kinnear’s killing in September.

He'd allegedly been tracking the detective's cellphone since April up until he was shot dead.

ALSO READ: Charl Kinnear murder accused Zane Kilian to plead not guilty at bail hearing

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said: “We are expecting results on Thursday or Friday. If they come positive, the bail application will be postponed to next year January.”

Kilian faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful interception of communication.

The State also believes certificates for his registration as a private investigator had been falsified.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.