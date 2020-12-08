Many left injured after explosions at Pinetown chemical factory

The cause of the explosions, which occurred on Tuesday morning, was not yet known.

DURBAN - Multiple people are being treated following at least two explosions at a factory in the New Germany area of Pinetown.

The cause of the explosions, which occurred on Tuesday morning, is not yet known.

Advanced life support paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said that the fire was still active on the scene, but various emergency response teams were in attendance trying to contain the fire.

“Multiple people have been injured and stabilised on the scene by various ambulance services. Some are currently on their way to the hospital and others are being treated on the scene by KZN Ambulance VIP Service,” Jamieson said.

