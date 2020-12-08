Man accused of hacking wife, 5 children 'is in SA illegally'

Zimbabwean national Nowa Makula (32) made an appearance in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man accused of hacking his wife and five children to death is now facing an additional charge related to the Immigration Act.

Zimbabwean national Nowa Makula (32) made an appearance in the Elliotdale Magistrates Court on Monday.

Investigators have found Makula is in the country illegally and so added a charge violating the Immigration Act.

He's accused of murdering his 42-year-old wife and their five children with an axe and then fleeing to King William's Town.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Makula would remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

“During his court appearance, he indicated that he is abandoning bail.”

Makula will be back in the dock on 28 January next year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.