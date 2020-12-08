Maluleke: Q3 GDP data started from a very low base

Stats SA said that gross domestic product grew by an annualised rate of 66.1%.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s economy has rebounded in the third quarter, growing by an estimated 13.5% compared to the last quarter.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the figures for GDP in the third quarter in Pretoria on Tuesday.

While the figures look impressive, they come off a very low base, following the big slump in quarter two when entire sectors of the economy came to a standstill due to the hard lockdown.

Maluleke has told Eyewitness News it’s not for him to say whether there’s grounds for optimism.

"All we can say is that we started from a very low base, negative 51%, which we revised to negative 51.7%, so we started from a low base in the previous quarter and certainly we see a growth in the third quarter as 66.1% as our headline annualised and 13.5% not annualised."

According to Stats SA, the economy is still 5.8% smaller than it was at the end of 2019.

Maluleke said that all industries showed growth in the last quarter, with manufacturing, trade and mining leading the way.

