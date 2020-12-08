Madikizela warns taxi drivers against not adhering to COVID-19 rules

On Monday, Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited taxi ranks in the Cape Town CBD, Khayelitsha and Langa to assess COVID-19 compliance.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department has threatened to take harsh steps against taxi drivers and passengers who fail to adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

On Monday, Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited taxi ranks in the Cape Town CBD, Khayelitsha and Langa to assess COVID-19 compliance.

The festive season is not yet fully under way, but the Cape Town taxi rank is already busy.

As transport officials made their way through the various taxi lanes, it's clear that some people are still not adhering to regulations - even the simplest things like wearing masks.

Madikizela is having none of it: "If you are not wearing a mask as a driver, we can simply make that decision to turn you back. If you are not wearing your mask as a passenger, we can take you out, and your plans to visit your family, will stop, immediately.'

One Delft taxi driver said he instructed his passengers to wear a mask but some people ignored the request.

He said there was only so much operators could do but they also needed government to step up and support drivers.

"They mustn't make empty promises every time. The sanitiser is finish now, they don't supply us, I don't have it any more; I don't want to lie, I don't have it."

Madikizela said they would be working with the City of Cape Town to ensure people adhered to regulations.

